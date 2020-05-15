A mirror of vices and virtues

By | Published: 15th May 2020 12:05 am 9:07 pm

Each time a poor worker desperate to reach his village to escape the coronavirus falls dead on a street, it kills a bit of India’s soul.

The other day, eight labourers who had set off from Telangana managed to reach Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, covering some 400 km, when one of them collapsed on a road – and never woke up. They were on their way to Jharkhand, their home State. They took to walking because they could not wait anymore amid the dragging and crippling lockdown or their long wait had already exhausted them.

The distraught survivors told Chhattisgarh officials that they had partly taken rides on freight trucks. Bilaspur proved unlucky for them.

Colossal Suffering

As similar tragedies unfolded from other States too, it became clear that Bilaspur was not to blame. What was perhaps at fault was a system, which did not bargain with the colossal suffering these migrant workers would be subjected to once the lockdown descended on them without any notice – arresting them wherever they lived with almost all their earnings and individual savings steadily depleted.

On top of all this, those who owned the places where these migrants lived asked them to quit, knowing there would be no further rent coming. Among the many pathetic scenes was one of a pregnant woman walking with great difficulty on a Delhi road with her husband and their child, pain and suffering evident on their faces.

Urban Poor

The urban poor constitute a major chunk of India’s population. Although statistics show that the total urban households below the official poverty line fell from 23.5% to 17% from 2001 to 2011, the problem is still severe. With rural poverty levels rising across most States, one can safely expect more migration to urban hubs.

As long as the urban poor serviced the middle-class and rich homes and worked in their offices, shops, malls and factories and helped build the city’s infrastructure, they were a valuable commodity. But they were left to fend for themselves in slums and poorly built urban shelters that brought a rich monthly earning to their owners when Covid struck.

There are all kinds of slums and urban shanties, and this is not the place to analyse them. But it was clear a long time ago that urban development can’t keep up with the growing numbers of informal settlers.

Other Problems

Then there were plenty of other problems. Not all labourers migrating from India’s vast rural landscape had skills training. Many had grown up without access to quality education, health, sanitation and waste management – and remained without them. In some places, there were community toilets for 50 to 100 households. Unlike earlier when they used pavements and could manage things, now they needed an address to secure an identity card and through it official benefits.

In other words, their everyday life was a struggle. But the fact that they worked somewhere that brought them a monthly income acted as a great cover-up to all the shortcomings in their life. True, government agencies and social activists were engaged in improving their lot but, at times, it looked like trying to scrape the pit of a bottomless well. That is when Covid-19 struck with a vengeance.

Big Failure

When a balance sheet of India’s reaction to the pandemic is drawn, most people will concur that not sending – or at least not trying to send — the migrant workers home over, say, a two-day period at the very start of the nationwide lockdown was a blunder.

Of course, this is wisdom in hindsight. Perhaps those in charge didn’t anticipate a human suffering of such magnitude. But some planning should have gone into in this case – since, it is now clear, no one knew (or knows) when the lockdown will be lifted. And lockdown mostly means no income.

When the lockdown was announced in the last week of March, there were just over 500 positive cases of Covid-19. This is when many Indians were patting their own back – over the low numbers compared to the rain of death in the West besides Iran and China. Sending home a mass of people then would have proved comparatively safer. But when the first week of May ended, there were over 55,000 Covid-19 cases – and trains are now taking home the very same people who were held back earlier!

Would the urban poor have agreed to leave even if the government had asked them on March 24/25? It is possible many would not have since their understanding of the virus was negligible – and remains poor in many parts of India. But at least the government would have emerged in a better light. In any case, the present problem of transportation would have been less.

Startling Qualities

This is not to say the crisis did not reveal some startling qualities in Indians. Many across the country, without caring for publicity and despite limited resources, pooled in money to feed the suffering migrant workers and their families and even provide them shelter in places where they had been shunted out of their rented accommodation. Clothes too were given away. This was done silently – and at risk to their own health. And unlike doctors and security and sanitation staff, they remained anonymous.

At the same time, it brought out the worst among some Indians. For them, mammon was the primary deciding factor. If the migrants could not shell out rent, they could not expect shelter. Some urban dwellers even castigated their governments for using taxpayers’ money to care for the economy’s other half – coming from another State. Charging money from the suffering may be good economics but it cannot be a virtue.

This is precisely why Sikh religion places importance on feeding. Anyone can have a meal in a gurudwara, Covid or no Covid. No one is asked to pay.

(The author is a senior journalist based in New Delhi)

