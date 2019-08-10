A momentous occasion for us: Rammohan Rao

By | Published: 9:36 pm

“It is a momentous occasion for all of us as our Telugu films captured the national attention by winning prestigious awards. After the advent of Baahubali, our Telugu actors and technicians drew international accolades entwined with peerless distinction. Matching such highest echelons, Telugu films achieved admirable honour making us all proud.

I personally thank all those involved in this process,” P Rammohan Rao, the chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation, said.In a special reference, he appreciated the makers of Mahanati stating that it demanded mammoth risk, in terms of budget and respect. “As all of us are aware of the fact that Mahanati is the biopic of a legendary actor whose life was filled with many twists and turns and always stood against many debates and controversies,” he said.

Adding further, the chairman said: “Undeterred by any challenge, the makers stood rocksteady and delivered a box office hit. It is certainly not an easy job to impress the box office with a classic biopic.””The same applies to Rangasthalam as well, in my opinion. The makers of it also displayed the needed courage to present a commercial hero through such a fabric of the story. They too succeeded in impressing upon the class and mass alike,” he said while wishing that the Telugu films should continue to demonstrate the same genius in the coming days.