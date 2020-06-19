A monsoon makeover for your home

By | Published: 2:15 pm

New Delhi: With homes as the hangout destination for many more hours than our normal 12-hour day cycle, it’s time to make the best of the upcoming monsoon season with small makeovers.

“Monsoons hold memories; it’s a pleasant treat to one’s hectic life. Changing a bit of home decor can add to the monsoon vibe but it’s also important to consider some protection for the house. To avoid moisture in walls, exterior wall paint ought to be a high water repellent. A proper waterproofing on terraces and balconies, and optimum slope should be attained to avoid water penetration and dampening. At all the levels drainage clogging should be looked at to secure the blockage and cracks should be sealed,” Anika Mittal Dhawan, Founder and Director, mold design studio told IANSlife.

She adds that to energise any home, bright upholstery, scented candles and wind chimes that sooth the mind, can do the trick. She also suggests a pleasant makeover of your balcony to create a relaxed sit-out during rains.

Meena Murthy Kakkar, Design Head and Partner at Envisage suggests using sheer curtains inside your home to allow maximum light to penetrate through. “Create a seating corner by the window with colourful cushions and a lamp to bring liveliness. Invest in your outdoor spaces by adding plants, flowers, a chair or a swing, and a speaker to listen to your favourite songs while you ‘soak’ in the rains,” she told IANSlife.

While small makeovers for the season can brighten up the spaces extensively, on the more practical side, she suggests ensuring that your clothes in the drying area have a shade on top to avoid the smell of damp clothes. Installing a fan in the kitchen can help prevent damp spaces from becoming a germ breeding ground. A room freshener, with a pleasant aroma, can perk anybody up instantly, too.

If you are looking for a colour change in this season, experts at Dulux Paints recommend opting for Tranquil Dawn, a colour inspired by the morning sky. Its green hue is meant as a nod to elements of the natural landscape.

When paired with neutral pastels and rich jewels it becomes incredibly powerful at creating spaces that encourage making better human connections. One can consider using this palette for bedroom or living room as a peaceful sanctuary away from the chaos of the day. Complete this look with lush indoor plants and scented candles. The shade is perfectly suited for the monsoon season which creates a nurturing environment and positive space for our wellbeing, they suggest.