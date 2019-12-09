A month left for JEE Main

By | Published: 12:55 am 3:17 pm

Hyderabad: Barely a month is left for what could be a life-changing examination for many. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2020, through which one can gain entry into the country’s top engineering colleges, ranging from the NITs to the IIITs and the GFTIs, will be conducted in January.

As per the National Testing Agency (NTA), which released admit cards for the exam on December 6, has said the first JEE (Main)-2020 will be conducted in between January 6 and 11. The second JEE (Main)-2020 will be conducted between April 3 and 9.

Most of those preparing for the exam might already have a strategy in place, but the remaining one month, is when the strategy has to really work out, because, there are very few other exams that witness such intense competition. Remember, the NTA conducts the JEE Main twice a year, in January and April, for admissions to 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 GFTIS, thus making the exam the largest undergraduate entrance test held in computer-based mode. There is no time left for major changes in your method of preparation. This is the time to add the finishing touches and at the same time, this is when it is very crucial to remain the right frame of mind, which is to be positive, and have confidence in yourself.

According to exam gurus, the first thing to do is to pin on your wall the schedule of exams, timings and the centre. Next, something which you might have already done or else have to do urgently, is to know the syllabus well. Experts suggest using the remaining one month for mock tests, taking as many of them as possible. As they say, practice makes perfect. They also say equal attention to should be given all the important concepts and formulae in all the three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Have a look at previous years’ papers, so that you have an idea on the weightage of topics, which ones bring you the maximum marks and so on. Once this is sorted out, get your revision plan reworked according to those that need more time. And then again go to mock tests. There are several websites that help with mock tests. There are sample questions on the official website too, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results of the exam are expected to be released on January 31.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .