A musical tribute to the Trinity

By | Published: 5:39 pm

As this is the season of Sri Thyagaraja Aaradhana, a musical offering to the Trinity (Syama Sastri, Thyagaraju and Deekshitar) was held at Gurudham — Temple of Sadguru Sri Sivananda Murthy — in Warangal on January 12 by devoted sangeetha vidwans and vidhushis of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Warangal.

Every year, the first Pancharatra Goshti Ganam in India will be offered on second Sunday of January by the music fraternity of Telangana.

Thyagaraja Aaraadhanothsawam was conducted in unison with utmost devotion praying for world peace in the form of ‘Nadaarchana’. The artistes, headed by Dr Komanduri Seshadri, Vaidyanathan with their highly committed shishyas, Dr Tirupatiah, Vasa Gopinath Rao, Naik, PV Subba Rao, Jyothi, Jayanthi and several others, KS Rajan, Pavan Singh, Ziauddin, Rama, on violin, Dr P Srinivasa Gopalan, Venugopal and others on mridangam participated and collectively paid homage to the ‘Maha Vaggeyakaras’ and Sivananda guruji.

Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s Vatapi Ganapathim, set in Hamsadhwani to Aadi taalam, and Syama Sastri’s Bhairavi Swarajathi, Kamakshi set to Mishra Chapu taalam were part of the Goshti Ganam, besides Ghanaraga Pancharatnas.

Subramanyam and his team, who are conducting ‘Nadaarchana’ regularly for the last four years have successfully completed 100 ‘Nadaarchanas’ so far.

