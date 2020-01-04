Myriad shades of Vijay Devarakonda

By | Published: 8:26 pm 8:27 pm

Vijay Deverakonda is back. Once again, as expected, his look in the next romantic flick World Famous Lover has close resemblance with his earlier movie Arjun Reddy. But, interestingly, the upcoming story traces his love life in stages. The ‘Rowdy’ has multiple love tracks with women at various stages of his life.

Aishwarya Rajesh plays the character of Suvarna, a typical conservative Telugu household while other female stars like Raashi Khanna as Yamini, Catherine Tresa as Smitha, Izabelle Leite as Iza are being shown. The newly-released teaser of Vijay Deverakonda shows the actor in different roles first as Seenayya, Gautham and Srinu — three different shades with different economical backgrounds and this is where the suspense lies.

Going by the looks of the teaser, the story harps on the romance with love as its central theme. However, the film is going to have several layers of plots and sub-plots. Gopi Sundar’s background score is quite impressive. To sum it up, Vijay’s boldness is surely going to please his fans as the intensity and the love sequences seem to have worked out well. However, the story can’t be judged just by the looks of the teaser or the trailer. The movie will hit theatres on February 14, on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

