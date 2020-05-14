A nature’s paradise where everything looks like a ‘Shankh’

By | Published: 12:01 am

Nagarkurnool: It is a treacherous journey on foot from Rampur penta deep inside the Nallamala forests which leads to a nature’s marvel and a nature-lover’s paradise, where everything looks like a ‘Shankh.’

It is the abode of Lingamaiah (Lord Shiva) and Gangamma (the River Ganges) which lies inside what looks like a giant ‘Shankh,’ made of layers of rock, as if the mammoth cave had carved itself to welcome Lord Shiva and Goddess Ganga to earth.

There are various versions given by Chenchus about how the Saileshwaram Lingamaiah and Gangamma’s temples got established there. According to Guruvaiah, a Chenchu, whose blood-line has served the temple as priests for ages, the legend has it that though Shanidev was proud of himself for not leaving anyone from coming into his clutches, his unlucky charm had not impacted Shiva.

As neither he, nor other gods could find Shiva (who was meditating at his abode in Saleshwaram having a great time), he thought Ganga would certainly know where he was and she did. Ganga was sent to earth (Nallamala) to find Shiva and she came. At that time Shiva was meditating and to disturb him, Ganga had decided to flood the cave by forming a bund between two mountains to stop the water before it becomes Krishna River. Due to the enormous flow of herself, Ganga had almost reached Shiva’s forehead. That was when he opened his third eye enraged by her act.

He threw his Shankh with great force causing two pits in front of the caves into which Ganga falls and keeps flowing out of the giant cave Shankh, taking the rock bund she had laid in her flow. So the water-level came down and Shiva moved into another cave which lies much above the submergence-level inside the ‘Shank’-shaped cave.

Another version given by Guru Mallaiah, a Chenchu religious elder was that when Lord Shiva and Ganga wanted to look for a place on earth to make their home, Ganga was worried because she was scared that Shiva could become angry and because he was all-powerful, he could defeat her in their fights. They had an argument in this regard whether to share a common cave or to live in two different caves at Saleshwaram. Shiva became angry and what happened next is similar to the earlier version.

Both the versions prove that patriarchy was the order of ancient times. The two deep pits (Gundams) were called Gangamma Gundam and Lingamaiah Gundam and the Gangamma katta which was destroyed, can still be seen till date.

How the temple was built is another story. A group of Chenchus had gone for hunting and they were really thirsty. The dogs accompanying them had sensed that a waterfall was somewhere nearby, but were still trying to locate the place, when they saw a Chenchu who was holding bow and arrow, whose body was glowing with divinity.

The Chenchu hunters drank from the water given by the glowing Chenchu and went back. That night, Shiva appeared in a Chenchu’s dream and asked him to construct a temple at his abode and serve him there, so a Linga was installed and the rest is history

Chenchus have been told by their ancestors that Arjuna was given the ‘Pashupathastra’ by Lord Shiva here and that Chattrapathi Shivaji was given his famous sword by Bhavani Matha who had appeared in guise of a Chenchu woman to him. Lord Rama had also performed penance here to be cleansed from the sin of eliminating Ravana. The greatest of Rishis and Sadhus have set their foot on this paradise in various Yugas.

The sculptures of Adi Shankaracharya’s and the person who had probably built the temple and that of Lord Veerabhadra are still found near the door of Gangamma’s cave. At a distance is Kala Bhairava’s idol carved in greenish limestone which is visible only to the lucky.

The red and yellow-coloured ‘Devuni Ganneru’ flowers (as tribals call it) which are said to be Shiva’s favourite, blossom throughout the year showering them on Gangamma from above as she flows with grace. These rare flowers are otherwise found only in the Himalayas.

Gangamma comes down the rock like a silky flow of a woman’s saree pallu, spilling tiny pearly droplets as she descends on earth. It is a magical and mesmerizing experience, a visual spectacle, only a few can be lucky enough to see, feel and experience during a lifetime.

It’s a shame that treasure hunters have vandalized and removed some large stones to find something precious at the entrance of Gangamma’s cave, evidence of which could be seen the way a similar ‘cementing cover-up’ was done in Bouramma’s temple at Bourapur temple just before the Bourapur jatara recently. There was a crack formed on Veerabhadra’s sculpture due to the impact of an iron crowbar (Gaddapara) used to dig.

As per sources, they had probably entered from Lingala, but there are several forest-routes which could be taken by these professional thieves who are capable of swallowing even Lingamaiah’s lingam.

This desecration of the temple happened few days before the Saileshwaram jatara was supposed to start in the first week of April during Sri Rama Navami festival week which was cancelled due to lockdown.

The forest department has setup a new base camp near Rampur penta and forest watchers and tiger trackers have been on alert after the incident, but treasure-hunting threat looms over this paradise on earth which has been and continues to be inhabited by some of the greatest species in existence… for Yugas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .