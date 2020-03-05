A naxal attacks jawan, runs away with his firearm in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 2:24 pm

Kothagudem: An incident of a Maoist attacking an armed jawan and snatching away his firearm has taken place in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred under the limits of Orcha police station when a group of police were returning to their barracks after completing security duties at a weekly market on Wednesday evening.

The jawan who was attacked by the Maoist was called as head constable Ramprasad Bhagat. It was sad that the Maoist dressed like a villager targetted the head constable who was at the end of the moving group of jawans while they were walking back to their barracks.

Bhagat was hit by an axe by the naxal who snatched his INSAS rifle and vanished into the forests leaving behind the perplexed jawan. Bhagat and his colleagues tried to chase and catch the naxal, but in vain.

The head constable who suffered a bleeding injury on his left shoulder was being treated a Community Health Centre and his condition was stable, Narayanpur ASP Jayanth Vaishnav told reporters at Narayanpur on Thursday.

