A new elephant to grace Bonalu in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An elephant from Gulbarga, Karnataka is likely be roped to replace famous elephant Rajani, during three religious processions to be taken out on the eve of Bonalu festivities in the city in July.

Since 2005, Rajani, presently housed at Nehru Zoological Park has been taking part in Bonalu festival and Muharram processions every year. However, owing to court orders services of Rajani could not be utilised this time.

Following a series of requests from the committee members of Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple, the state government has assured that necessary steps would be taken to provide elephant during the Bonalu festival, said Committee president G Niranjan.

The officials were believed to be in touch with members of a Mutt in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where caparisoned elephants will participate during religious processions. In all probability, a tusker that is housed in a Mutt at Gulbarga may be brought to the city for Bonalu festival.

If the plans of officials fructify, the tusker will be first utilised at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad during the festivities on July 22, Sri Nalla Pochamma Temple in Sabzi Mandi in Karwan on July 28 and Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple at Haribowli in Shahlibanda on July 29.

“We are happy that the government has promised to provide an elephant during Bonalu festival to continue the decades old tradition. But our request with it is to find a permanent solution instead of relying on other States,” Niranjan said.

He along with the representatives of Fathima Seva Dal Society which organises Muharram (Bibi-ka-Alam) procession met Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali a few days ago and submitted a representation to find a permanent solution as Muharram will be in September 2019.

The same delegation has decided to meet Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy to explain him about the situation. Before Rajani, Hashmi and Hydri used to take part in the religious processions in the city, Niranjan added.

