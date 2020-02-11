A New Year celebration in February

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Luira Phanit is the New Year and seed sowing festival of the Tangkhul Naga tribe. It is the tribe’s most prominent traditional festival and is done to invoke blessings on the crops and for a bountiful harvest… It is the most important agricultural festival celebrated by the Tangkhuls till date.

The Tangkhul Nagas of Hyderabad (Tangkhul Katamnao Long Hyderabad) are going to organise the event on February 18. They do this every year bringing together the community for a day filled with fun, food and games.

It is one of the few days when the community can come as a whole and celebrate. Even though they are far away from home, this celebration brings together a sense of belongingness amongst them. Traditionally the festival is organised for 10-15 days, with new fun-filled activities everyday.

Singing through the day, a combination of old folk songs and new ones… and then there’s the Tug of War where the entire community comes together in groups and go to war against one another. At the end of the day, a grand feast awaits the people, where they get a chance to sit down and enjoy the meal after a tiring yet fulfilling day.

