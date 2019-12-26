A ‘Pakka Hyderabad’ carnival

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Hyderabad’s biggest shopping and entertainment eight-day carnival titled ‘Pakka Hyderabad’ edition 3 kicked off on Wednesday at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, bringing together nearly 200 stalls from all over the world featuring delicious food, entertainment, amusement rides, theme parks, and much more.

Telugu film actor Hamsa Nandini inaugurated the event. The city carnival will be on till January 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is mainly focused on general family needs, including appliances, lifestyle (furniture, garments, jewellery, utilities, etc), health, kids, food and fun.

“This year, the carnival has about 100 shopping stalls, 50 food stalls and 40 amusement games. The visitors can run into some imposing live music performances by local and national artistes across the week at the venue. On the first day, the average footfall recorded is 15,000 and we are very likely to witness the highest footfall in coming days,” says Mohan Reddy, the business head at Hesa Enterprises, the organising group of ‘Pakka Hyderabad’.

Pakka Hyderabad is also a platform for manufacturers, service providers, individuals and entertainers to showcase their products, services, creations and talents. In short, the event meets the needs of each family member of every age group.

“For party animals, the carnival has feet tapping DJ and at least one and half-an-hour show at the event is dedicated to kids. The kid’s amusement section this year will have a set-up of cartoon characters such as Chhota Bheem and his friends, and Little Singham. It even has some interesting contests like a quiz with bumper prizes,” Mohan added.

Among the other highlights are roaring dinosaurs and street play by artistes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter