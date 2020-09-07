A Pearl in the ocean of life

City-based filmmaker Pearl Ganta teaches kids in slums and orphanages the nuances of filmmaking

Pearl Ganta may have been a busy filmmaker and a successful woman in her chosen field. But, that didn’t stop her from contributing to the society in her own style. Meet the creative lady takes out time to teach filmmaking to children in slums and orphanages not just in the city, but around the world.

Pearl visited Togo, Uganda, Kenya, Brazil, the US, and other countries, and has been helping kids learn the nuances and basic techniques of filmmaking since 2008. But, you see, the 43-year-old teaches filmmaking as a life skill that might help the underprivileged find a job one day. She has worked on some iconic projects, including serials like Kids Zindabad on DD Metro in 2002, Adventures in Odyssey in 2010, and so on.

She even runs her own media house Ur Vision Communications, so you can be assured that she knows what she’s doing. She has conducted 25 such workshops over the years and she intends to conduct many more.

“I explored and learnt about films on my own. I should thank my husband who supported me in my journey. I feel there’s happiness in not just taking, but even more in giving,” says pearl, who loves writing.

“Visiting various countries gave me good exposure. Food and shelter can be knocked over by anybody, but skills would always be there. Creative and talented people will always find a way to make a living,” says pearl, who gave hundreds of classes and educated kids while travelling to 40 countries.

I am a child Too, Broken but not Defeated and Safety is My Right are some of the films made by Pearl. Safety is my Right talks about child sexual abuse while I am a child Too focuses on the rights of every child.

The pandemic has brought everything to a halt. So, the filmmaker began an online chat series about five months ago and it features children and online safety instructions by cybersecurity expert Dr. Daniel Singh. Some of her other programmes are ‘Child Sexual Abuse’ by activist Mamatha Raghuveer Achanta and ‘Covid-19 and Reintegration of Children in Communities’ by Ian Forber-Pratt, National Programme Director, CERI.