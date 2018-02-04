A peep into rural Telangana

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: In vivid details and colours, life of women in the rural side of Telangana is frozen in frames.

An array of photographs, each capturing a different yet vibrant nuance of life in the villages, clicked by photographer G Bharath Bhushan was on display at an exhibition ‘Rural Women Telangana’ held at Telugu University.

The works of Bhushan in the form of candid shots of rural women such as working in paddy fields, fetching water from the well and girl child carrying water pots, were taken in the districts of Medak, Nalgonda and Warangal. The exhibition had a total of 30 photos.

The collection not only documents the daily life of women, but also the customs and traditions practised by them in the rural side.

Bhushan has been taking photographs in his distinctive style for four decades probing the rural life through his frames.”The aesthetics of these works were spontaneous. Lambadas added colour to Telangana culture with their myriad colour dress material portraying the rural part of State. In the gallery, a collection of different artisans and rural architecture of Telangana is given importance,” he said.

“In my early days of the photography career, I picked up ropes from Murali Krishna, a professional photographer in Warangal district,” he said. Apart from photography, Bhushan has interest in paintings and writings and has so far penned nearly 100 books on the Telangana history and lifestyle.