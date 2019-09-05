A perfect medley of classical art and modern world

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 8:26 pm

Ukrainian artist Alla Mingaleva publishes her illustrations on Instagram that portray the heroes of classical art in the modern world. The way she contrasts the historical figure in a modern environment makes it seem like they’re just normal people working in their office, the very famous band Beatles walking down the road, grabbing a drink in a bar, trying on clothes, walking down the street and the list is unending.

It creates an imaginary picture in one’s head, taking you to a parallel world. The monotony is a pun, as the images are based on how life can sometimes be tedious.

The artist has got a very creative and modern element to the images. The image where a man is portrayed as a DJ can surely make one laugh their bellies out.The classical touch brings out a very funny vibe. A picture where two women thrive to get a couple of print outs surely represents the mundane life one goes through.

The picture of men walking down the fashion show to a woman listening to music in a bus is as hilarious as it can get! Women getting their nails done and men shaving off their heads at a salon shows how the society has indeed transformed.

