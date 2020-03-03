A play that traverses life and seasons

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s play Under an Oak Tree was performed in the city recently after being staged in different places both nationally and internationally. Mohammad Ali Baig’s memoir-based play written by Noor Baig is a story rooted in Hyderabad, with a universal appeal.

It has been deemed unique and yet utterly relatable across audiences nationally and worldwide.The hour-long English play was staged to full houses at Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai, India Habitat Centre’s theatre festival in Delhi, in Bengaluru and Chennai.

In London, it was sold out a week prior to the show and was staged twice, and there, as well as in Singapore and Dubai, it received standing ovation. Native Londoners were seen repeating the dialogues as they left the theatre whereas in Dubai and Singapore, the appreciative audience saw a mix of Indian expats, Arabian, Italian, Chinese, Malaysian, Greek arts lovers.

The oak tree forms a unique metaphor and the play traverses life’s as well as nature’s seasons, with an ambience that conveys mid-20th century Hyderabadi aristocratic decor and nostalgia-inducing sepia tinted vintage photographs.

