A profitable field beyond paddy

The present-day paddy-centric cropping pattern in most parts of Telangana did not emerge overnight. For instance, about three decades ago, Medak farmers cultivated millets and cereals while farmers of Mahabubnagar cultivated millets, castor and groundnut. Until the early 80s, paddy cultivation in the State was largely confined to farms having open wells or fields covered under tank irrigation.

As village ponds lost their luster owing to the apathy of successive governments, open wells dried up and tank sluices were never operated. Resultantly, paddy cultivation fell to just about 20% of the total crop cultivated area of every village. Government policies on minimum support price for rice and guaranteed procurement for public distribution system lured farmers in dryland regions to venture into paddy farming.

Farms otherwise used for cultivation of millets, grams, maize, etc, briskly got converted into paddy fields. Borewell digging machines crisscrossed Telangana, where farmers went searching deeper layers of surface for irrigation water at any cost. The quest for irrigation water often turned out to be suicidal for many and, in fact, forced millions of farmers into a debt trap. Notwithstanding the vagaries, farmers endured and brought significant areas under paddy cultivation.

At the same time ‘rice’ became a political tool in the competitive welfarism in the State. Successive governments focused on the procurement of paddy by offering minimum support price. Over a period, paddy farming brought changes in the cultural and value system in the rural social landscape. It has now become a status symbol. Paddy cultivators are seen as a higher class category as rice gives them assured returns, enhances their credit-worthiness with even banks offering higher crop loans for paddy cultivation.

Non-Paddy Markets

On the other hand, marketing for non-paddy crops is trader-centric and unfriendly to farmers. A strong nexus between agents, traders, market committee officials and market committee members has evolved over a period, exploiting farmers to the hilt. This only became stronger and now has a tight grip over the procurement process across the country.

Experiences of farmers who sell their produce at the market yards or mandis are dreadful. It is not surprising that farmers are frightened to go to market yards, and this is more so in the case of small and marginal farmers. The problem is not just pricing but also the humiliation they face at market yards. Poorly managed facilities, absence of decent places for waiting, lack of availability of food, etc, appear to be deliberately designed to make farmers feel uncomfortable, insecure and force them to sell their produce in a hurry.

It is not an exaggeration to state that no farmer in the country is satisfied with the procedures adopted in cotton, chilli and vegetable market yards. This psychological barrier plays strongly in the minds of farmers against adopting vegetable and millet cultivation. Unless these old order of exploitation in the markets is broken by establishing a fair trade order, farmers will continue to show disinterest in non-paddy crops.

Trust Building

What emerges from the socio-cultural analysis of paddy procurement in Telangana in the recent years is that the government is seen as the most reliable agency. Democratic governance and village-level political activism enable farmers to demand what they want from the government. Direct presence of state in the procurement of paddy through IKP centres for the past five years is the best example. The phenomenal increase in the number of farmers selling their produce through IKP centres not only reflects government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare but also the trust farmers have in the government.

However, in the case of procurement of other commodities, the scenario changes to favour the buyer, who is a typical middleman or a trader. A comprehensive change in the procurement procedures and structures of horticultural and agricultural commodities like vegetables, fruits and millets is essential. Procurement must be done at the village level. Direct presence of state in the procurement process is essential.

Transparent and responsive procurement at the village level by state-sponsored centres, like IKP, would motivate farmers to go for vegetable and millet cultivation. Expanding the procurement to all the crops through these centres will help farmers move away from paddy farming. Setting up of markets, market committees and regulations for traditional mandis by the state can ameliorate farmers’ problems to some extent.

Strengthening Network

Village-level procurement centres must be networked using information and communication technologies. Strengthening these centres with storage, weighing, processing and grading facilities will boost the rural economy as they are poised to provide employment opportunities for processing, packing, etc. Village procurement centres will nullify the need for farmers to transport the produce all the way to market yards, which is economically unviable for small farmers.

Focus must be on small and marginal farmers belonging to the lower social strata in the shift to vegetable and millet cultivation. A well-connected farmer-procurer-retailer-consumer network must be developed. The important factor in the success of this network is trust. Here the role of state agencies like department of agriculture and Rythu Samanvaya Samithi becomes critical.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has tremendous empathy for farmers. We are witness to his proactive strategies in the last six years. The age-old problem of power supply for agricultural has been resolved. His vision of creating huge water reserves for Telangana in the form of Kaleshwaram project is already bearing fruits.

The transition from the present paddy farming to vegetable and millet will not be easy. The biggest challenge would be in giving financial security to farmers which must be on a par with paddy farming. Telangana is already known as the seed bowl of India and emerging as the rice bowl too. It should be made known for organic vegetables and as millet bowl of India as well. We have a huge market in the form of Hyderabad, which is reachable from most parts of Telangana in about four hours.

The government should neither see the expenditure on this as a financial burden nor as a welfare measure, rather as an investment for sustainable Telangana. It is important to note that a significant shift in farmers’ attitude will come when they trust marketing processes and feel financially secure in vegetable and millet farming. Venturesomeness comes with social and economic security. The proactive role of the Telangana government to usher in changes in the cropping pattern is much needed.

(The author is Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Hyderabad)

