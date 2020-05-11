A promise of hope for Chenchus in Telangana

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:46 pm

Nagarkurnool: T Akhilesh Reddy, who has been given additional charge as the Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Mannanuru recently, now faces the challenge of solving the unresolved issues of Chenchus living across 5 districts of Telangana. Road connectivity, watershed management, agriculture and horticulture, drinking water, health and education have been some of the issues which have been pending for decades in the interiors of Amrabad Tiger Reserve’s core forest area where the indigenous Chenchus continue to thrive.

In an exclusive interview with Telangana Today, Akhilesh expressed his desire to get the work done and has laid out his plan for the Chenchus for the coming days.

Health has been the foremost among his priorities, which could be seen in his role in establishing a ‘Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Services’ hospital for which Rs 20 lakh administrative sanctions have been received. The hospital is located right beside Achampet Government Hospital and any tribal pregnant woman can get admitted there one month before her delivery. All care including nutrition, medical tests and delivery is taken to ensure the pregnant women and the newborn baby are safe before and after the delivery.

Last week, during his visit to some Chenchu pentas under Appapur penta GP, he had also asked the Chenchus what more could be done to strengthen the government primary schools in Siddhapur, Molachintapally and Appapur villages which are still running with good number of students, sans required number of teachers. He had assured the Chenchus that Community Resource Trainers (CRT) will be hired by the ITDA for the coming academic year.

Akhilesh was actually in the forest on Friday to distribute 13 essential items to every household living in the core area across the 10-odd Chenchu pentas under Appapur penta. This was through the Department of Tribal Welfare, which he heads in the district. Packed essentials like sugar, tea powder, turmeric, salt, red chilly powder, bath soap, detergent soap, dal, garlic, onions, potatoes, biscuits and edible oil were distributed through Girijana Sahakara Samakhya (GSS) officials.

One issue which the Chenchus have raised before him was their failed attempt to cultivate crops in their lands during last rainy season despite good rainfall and availability of seeds, which was due to faulty tilling of land and non-availability of bulls or oxen in the forest.

Akhilesh has disclosed that the file of distribution of bulls to Chenchus was pending with the Chief Secretary of Telangana. He suggested the people to use the rich cattle wealth inside the forest which are cows and use them for tilling after finding a way to train them.

Though this could be done during desperate times, it is in the culture and nature of Chechus not to cause even little harm to cows, which could be seen the way they leave the entire milk for calves and take only what is left after the calves have had enough.

National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) works were also on his mind as the summer has already started. While he has been trying to get Eerlapenta village get road connectivity by getting it done through NREGS, some of the Chenchus have also raised the long-standing issue of the breach of Medimenakala (Medimelikalu) penta’s irrigation tank which was probably built during the times of Kakatiya rule. If the bund is built before the monsoons arrive, it could help three Chenchu pentas and wildlife thrive without any water scarcity for decades. Chenchus have informed him that there were many natural routes of small streams flowing where check-dams needed to be built to improve green cover, as well as to serve irrigation and drinking water needs of the forest.

Presently, ITDA has been getting borewells dug in remote pentas where there was a problem and has been sending water tankers to Medimenakala every alternate day. Need for flushing of old borewells has been brought to his notice, as there were many old abandoned borewells in some of the pentas.

Agriculture and horticulture, some input assistance were something Chenchus have needed to be self-sufficient in difficult times like the one prevailing now. Akhilesh feels that the three aspects which were needed to be kept in mind were the history of the issue, the process chosen to resolve the issue and how it could be useful for Chenchus in the future. About producing food grains, his opinion was to create a ‘circulation economy’ where what is produced in the forest gets consumed there itself, by Chenchus.

Akhilesh Reddy was the only district officer from Telangana to be invited by the United Nations to present a case study on implementation of Palle Pragathi in Somasila village of Kollapur mandal, for which he was the special officer, at an international convention held in Beijing in December 2019. He was the District Social Welfare Officer then and is presently the district Tribal Welfare officer and holds the additional charge as the PO, ITDA Mannanuru.

