A quest to see the light behind

The lockdown period has given an opportunity to the creative thinkers to become more creative. Three friends — Rakesh Asileti, Sonakshi Verma and Patruni Chidananda Sastry — have made a 5-minuite short-film in English which was released recently on YouTube, in collaboration with a digital theater platform Face of Artz, founded by Dr Achutuni Dheeraj.

Rakesh has been into writing while balancing his IT career. He has contributed to a dozen short-films in the past, in multiple languages. He strives to bring in sensible characters and highlight the human emotions to be projected onto the screen.

A budding actor in Telugu cinema, Sonakshi Verma’s projects range from commercial and feature films to short-films and music videos. The trained Kathak dancer has also been part for many theatre plays. Founder of Hyderabad drag club, Patruni Sastry is a performance artiste, dancer, a drag artiste and a corporate employee.

The short film titled Polar Night, directed and written by Rakesh Asileti featuring Sonakshi Verma and Patruni Sastry, is an artistic display of the current time of quarantine and the quest to see the light behind. The story revolves around a guy who is placed in a geographical location where the city witnesses one of the rarest geographical phenomenon called ‘Polar Night’ and how his relationship with people around him gets effected. The psychological and emotional journey of the protagonist is an analogy of the current situation of people experiencing the lockdown.

“The project was shot with a minimum of two people — one being before the camera and the other by way of using technology, including WhatsApp. We deliberately used minimal resources like mobile phone and basic editing tools to complete the film to pass on a message on utilisation of resources within the periphery utmost,” says Patruni.

The short-film also has background music used from a free source of music provided by YouTube audio library.

“The intent of the movie is to present a surreal thought to the audience about the normality of isolation and its impact on human beings, and how people in multiple geographies are bound to live in isolation on a day-to-day basis. This movie ensures that people learn to respect the time when they get out of self-isolation and provokes a thought on self-reflection. The entire movie was shot within a single house and also confined to a single room with only a single camera and sequence,” concludes Patruni.

