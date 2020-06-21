A Shot at History: Abhinav Bindra

By | Published: 12:35 am 8:46 pm

It is an autobiography of Indian 2008 Summer Olympics Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. He won the medal in the 10-metre air rifle category, which made him India’s first ever individual gold medalist; this victory came after received the seventh rank at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

However, due to Bindra’s inexperience in writing, he co-authored the book with sportswriter Rohit Brijnath, which took them two years to complete.

After it was released on October 20, 2011, at nationwide stores by HarperCollins, Union Sports Minister Ajay Maken formally released the book on October 27, 2011, at a function in New Delhi.

The book’s subsequent Bengaluru release in November 2011 was done by Rahul Dravid and went on to receive good reviews.

Abhinav Bindra’s journey to become the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold and the first Indian to win a World Championship gold, is a story of single-minded passion.