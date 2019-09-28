A simple but grand outfit

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Of the many ways Navratri is celebrated across India, Dandiya nights are the most vibrant. The country is grooving to the beats of Navratri songs, beautifully decked up in colourful outfits and stunning makeup looks.

Narendra Kumar, Creative Director at Amazon Fashion and Sobiya Moghul, Content Lead at Amazon Beauty, have shared some tips to liven up your look with the latest collection from Amazon.in.

Lehenga Choli:

This Navratri, mix and match your favourite outfits for the trendiest of the looks. Pair a crop top with a printed or an embroidered silk or cotton lehenga to achieve the perfect Navratri look. Also, if you want to opt for an Indo-western look, go for pop hues.

Anarkali:

Anarkalis in bright colours like orange, red and green will make for a perfect Navratri ensemble. Elevate your outfit with brightly coloured jhumkas. You can even wear a kamarbandh instead of bottoms. An anarkali is the ideal ethnic style that is both stylish and comfortable.

Palazzos:

Leggings and churidars can take a break. Experiment with patterns, polka dots and stripes instead of donning plain bottom wear this Navratri. Pair this with tassel earrings for an Indo-western look.

Jewellery:

The right jewellery can really accentuate your look. The delicate appeal of a woman wearing an oversized ring or a multi-layered necklace has undergone a revival this season. Instead of dainty pieces being layered, chunky jewellery will be the stacking piece of choice. Make a bold statement with your jewellery this Navratri.

Footwear:

Footwear just got an upgrade with mules. A top hit this season are glittery mules. Make a confident statement with these strappy mules to add definition to your festive attire.