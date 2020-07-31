A soul-quenching stint

By | Published: 12:40 am 7:05 pm

Never in his wildest dreams did actor Sudheer Babu think that someday he would be playing an on-screen Pullela Gopichand with whom he had once shared a badminton court during his formative years in professional sport. Now that the biopic on Gopichand is very much on the cards, the actor gets time to regularly meet his old mate to get a clear picture on script and overall theme of the project.

But, before that, Sudheer’s upcoming movie titled ‘V’ is ready for release. “Gopi’s biopic is scheduled a little later. Right now, I have an interesting story to tell audiences on-screen — that is ‘V’. As expected, the stakes are running high considering the movie has a star like Nani, and Dil Raju as a producer. It is also a prestigious one for director Mohana Krishna Indraganti after ‘Sammohanam’. We’re confident that everything went well, people would love it,” the actor smiles.

Much more than action

Sudheer promises to his fans a Hollywoodesque action thriller with elements of love and thrill in ‘V’. “Such genres are not much tapped by filmmakers in Telugu. The movie has that colour palette of Hollywood. It has good action sequences, and much more. I was always a big fan of ‘The Dark Knight’ series. So I could see something similar happening in the script. Elements of supernatural powers and the cat-and-mouse game. It’s very rare that all these elements fit into an action thriller. Detailing that went into writing the script and the murders and investigation process — all these intrigued me when I first heard from director Indraganti,” says Sudheer who is playing the cop’s role in the movie.

No qualms quitting badminton

Although he stopped playing badminton 15 years ago, Sudheer’s love for the racquette sport has not faded as he feels that he never missed the touch. “Even now, I am sure I can win the State Championship,” he smiles. Would he consider training youngsters who aspire to make it big? “If I had to train youngsters, I have to upgrade my skills because a lot of things have changed since then techniques, infrastructure, teaching patterns. If my kids Charith (11) and Darshan (9) were interested, I would have tried training them. But they like movies and football.”

“Gopi (Gopichand) even felt a couple of times that I should have continued playing badminton for the potential I had to make it big. But, I’ve no qualms. Even after a few years, he never had second thoughts that I can’t make it big in cinema. During my initial days in the industry, I used to train myself in Gopichand academy. Gopi was always confident that I could make it. And the journey so far in cinema is soul-quenching, I should say. There is a thin line between both the professions. I think cinema and badminton are all the same. The focus, concentration, approach and hard work are all similar,” he added.

Good tidings ahead

The actor feels that it might take another year or so to get everything in place even after a vaccine for the virus arrives. “There are a lot of problems that might arise. Even though there have been no shootings underway, many projects are taking off. I have a couple of movies that are waiting to go on sets. It is the time for us to bring in change, a new system perhaps. Smart producers will be planning cautiously. Hopefully, everything comes to normalcy,” Sudheer says.

