A soulful melody coming up from Sarileru Neekevvaru

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Superstar Mahesh Babu and the team of Sarileru Neekevvaru thrilled the masses and fans with the teaser and the first single. The makers are now set for the second single Suryudivo Chandrudivi which is expected to be a melodious family member.

The film’s music composer Devi Sri Prasad is said to have come up with a soulful melody which will impress the family crowds big time. The released poster hints of an emotional classy song for the audience. Punjabi singer and music composer B Praak is making his debut into South with this song.

The team of Sarileru Neekevvaru is following a perfect strategy to cater to all sections of the audience. Sarileru Neekevvaru has all the ingredients to impress wider sections and sounds like a perfect Sankranti entertainer.

The film’s director Anil Ravipudi manages to induct all the elements in the right amounts and Mahesh Babu’s characterisation, comic timing are the expected highlights. Sarileru Neekevvaru is hitting the screens on January 11 2020 across the globe.

The movie pinned high hopes as the family drama directed by Anil Ravipudi has veteran actor-politician Vijayashanti. It also features Prakash Raj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj in special roles while Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady.