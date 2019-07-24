A space for good deed

By | Published: 8:27 pm

The Akshaya Patra Foundation and CLP India, one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian power sector, have inaugurated a new centralised kitchen in Nawabpet area of Mahabubnagar district. Through the new kitchen, Akshaya Patra will serve freshly cooked, hot and nutritious mid-day meals to over 26,000 children of schools in Ammapur, Muthyalampalle, Varna, Perur, and adjoining areas.

CLP India funded the design and construction of the kitchen, whereas The Akshaya Patra Foundation is responsible for the day-to-day operations and supply of wholesome and well-balanced nutritious meals to the schools and anganwadis. In addition to sponsoring the renovation and construction of the kitchen, CLP India has committed funds for three years to feed children as a part of the Mid-Day Meal Programme.

The kitchen was inaugurated by N Rajesh, District Education Officer in the presence of Rajiv Mishra, managing director, CLP India and Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, regional president, Akshaya Patra (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh).Talking about this, Prabhuji said in the current phase, the new kitchen will be serving the reach of 288 schools of five mandals (Nawabpet, Koyalakuntla, Devarakadra, CC Kunta, and Addakula) in Mahabubnagar District.