A story of the Royals from Middle Ages

The last time the strains of the aria Oh Richard! Oh my king! echoed around the Opera Royal at Versailles, it was for Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette just before they were dragged off to Paris and their doom by their revolting subjects.

The piece from ‘Richard the Lionheart’ by Andre Gretry, one of the tragic queen’s favourite composers, was last performed by the Palace of Versailles’ own opera company in 1789, as the ancient regime crumbled.

It recently returned to the gilded chocolate-box opera, commissioned by the Sun King Louis XIV, after a 230-year break. The lavishly decorated theatre was used less than 20 times — most famously for the festivities that followed Marie-Antoinette’s marriage when she was just 14 — before she and her husband lost their heads in the French Revolution.

And it was the singing of the aria by the king’s bodyguards when the royal couple appeared at a banquet at the opera on October 1, 1789, that lead to their downfall, Versailles’s theatre and events director Laurent Brunner said.

Such a defiant display of royalist sentiment three months after the fall of Bastille incensed the hungry people of Paris, whose women marched out a few days later to take the royals back to the capital. “It caused a scandal in revolutionary Paris,” said Brunner, with radical leaders like Marat and Danton branding the banquet “counter-revolutionary”. Rumours circulated “that the revolutionary tricolour rosette has been trampled underfoot” by the royalist revellers, he added.

The fake news was further fuelled by revolutionary tracts portraying the banquet as an orgy and claims that the rosette had been turned over to show only the white side, the symbol of the king.

The three-minute song about Richard the Lionheart, the English king who had also been taken hostage while he was returning from the Crusades, had become a royalist anthem. It was quickly banned by the revolutionary government.

Even before the monarchy fell, the comic opera had never been fully performed on the Versailles stage — which was formally inaugurated on Marie-Antoinette’s wedding day as a gift to the opera-loving teenager.

Having hardly hosted another opera from the revolution right up until its restoration in 2009, the theatre is something of an 18th-century time capsule, with machinery to match. Even though ‘Richard the Lionheart’ is a story from the Middle Ages, American director Marshall Pynkoski has set the new production in Versailles’ 18th-century heydey.

“There is a real emotion about working here at Versailles,” said Camille Assaf, the wardrobe mistress. “The atmosphere gets deeply into you,” she added. She reproduced costumes “by looking at an awful lot at paintings by Watteau, Fragonard and Boucher” to catch “the very particular grace” of the period.

