A Strange Deal

The United States, last Saturday, signed a peace agreement with the Taliban that is aimed at ending America’s longest war and bringing US troops home from Afghanistan more than 18 years after they invaded the country in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The historic deal, signed by chief negotiators from the two sides and witnessed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, could see the withdrawal of all American and allied forces in the next 14 months and allow President Donald Trump to keep a key campaign pledge to extract the US from “endless wars.” But it could also easily unravel, particularly if the Taliban fail to meet their commitments.

“We think we’ll be successful in the end,” Trump said, adding that he will be “meeting personally with Taliban leaders in the not-too-distant future,” and described the group as “tired of war.” He also warned that if it fails, the US could restart combat. “If bad things happen, we’ll go back” in with military firepower. Last September, he suddenly called off what was to be a signing ceremony with the Taliban at Camp David after a series of new Taliban attacks but has since been supportive of talks.

The Contours

US and Taliban representatives negotiated the deal for over a year in Doha. Even while sitting across the same table, both sides’ forces continued to target each other. Under the deal, the US would cut its forces down to 8,600 from 13,000 in the next three to four months, with the remaining US forces withdrawing in 14 months. The complete pullout would depend on the Taliban meeting their commitments to prevent terrorism, including specific obligations to renounce al-Qaida and prevent such groups from using Afghan soil to plot attacks on the US or its allies.

The deal sets the stage for intra-Afghan peace talks to begin around March 10, in Oslo, Norway, with the aim of negotiating a permanent ceasefire and a power-sharing agreement between rival Afghan groups. It’s perhaps the most complicated and difficult phase of the plan. It does not, however, tie America’s withdrawal to any specific outcome from the all Afghan talks, according to US officials.

Meanwhile, at a parallel ceremony in Kabul, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a joint statement committing the Afghan government to support the US-Taliban deal, which is viewed sceptically by many war-weary Afghans, particularly women who fear a comeback of repression under the ultra-conservative Taliban.

The War

President George W Bush had ordered the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in response to 9/11. Some US troops currently serving there had not yet been born when al-Qaida hijackers flew two airliners into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, crashed another into the Pentagon and took down a fourth in Pennsylvania, killing almost 3,000 people.

It only took a few months to topple the Taliban and send Osama bin Laden and top al-Qaida militants scrambling across the border into Pakistan, but the war dragged on as the US tried to establish a stable, functioning state in one of the least developed countries in the world. The Taliban regrouped, and currently hold sway over half the country.

The US has spent nearly $1 trillion in Afghanistan, two-thirds of that on defence, most of it for its own soldiers but also for the Afghan security forces. More than 3,500 US and coalition soldiers have died in Afghanistan, over 2,400 of them Americans.

There are currently more than 16,500 soldiers serving under the Nato banner, of which 8,000 are American. Germany has the next largest contingent, with 1,300 troops, followed by Britain with 1,100. In all, 38 Nato countries are contributing forces to Afghanistan. The US has a separate contingent of 5,000 troops deployed to carry out counter-terrorism missions and provide air and ground support to Afghan forces when requested.

No Country for Women

It’s not clear what will become of gains made in women’s rights since the toppling of the Taliban, which had repressed women and girls under a strict brand of Sharia law. Women’s rights in Afghanistan had been a top concern of both the Bush and Obama administration.

Roya Sadat, one of the first women filmmakers to make her name after the fall of the Taliban in 2001, has won plaudits at home and abroad for works such as “A Letter to the President”, and “Three Dots”, and “Playing the Taar”. She has lived through the violent oppression of Taliban rule, where women existed only in the shadows and basic freedoms were lost. Her great fear is a return to that kind of fundamentalism. The current deal offers no guarantees the few women’s rights set out in the current constitution will be upheld.

“I feel concerned when I remember how we had simply been forgotten during the five-year Taliban rule until 9/11 happened,” says the 37-year-old, adding: “If the international community approaches [Afghanistan] as an open and shut scenario and abandons us again, there will undoubtedly be grave consequences.”

Sadat recalls how her life ground to a halt in 1996 as the Taliban rolled in. Schools closed, women were confined to their homes, the televisions and radios stopped playing. Afghanistan ranks last in the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security index, which measures well-being and self-reliance.

Deep Scepticism

While the US has heralded the deal as a vital step towards peace, many Afghans are deeply sceptical about what comes next. “This is not the right time for the Americans to leave,” said Abdul Salam, a former mujahideen fighter, who battled the Taliban in the 1990s. “Everything will be reversed and the country will go back to civil war like in the ’90s. No one will be able to control it”, he added.

Many assume the Taliban will leverage the dwindling American presence and Washington’s political disengagement to fight for greater gains across Afghanistan. Salam’s son, Shirzad, 40, remembers well the women in his family being forced to wear burqas and the fighting preventing him and his siblings from going to school. “If they come back… they will easily seize power in a couple of years. Since the Taliban were overthrown, they have not changed, they have got worse,” he said.

No one really knows what Afghanistan will look like under the deal. An optimistic scenario is that the insurgents will finally enter meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and build a consensus for peace. A darker view is that Afghan leaders, beset by corruption and with scant ability to coalesce on any issue, will bicker during talks with the militants and provide an opening for the well-organised Taliban to exploit. Compounding woes, Afghanistan is in the grip of a new political crisis amid contested presidential election results.

While the Taliban paid lip service to various rights during negotiations — especially women’s rights — these were always framed in the context of “Islamic values” that are open to broad interpretation, they said.

-Agencies

No Easy Exit

The peace deal addresses the security of foreign troops; the Taliban’s commitments to sever ties with terrorist organisations; prisoner exchange; a gradual withdrawal of US and foreign troops; and the beginnings of a negotiation between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The Afghan government was not a party to the deal, and the Taliban must now negotiate a final peace agreement with it. Yet that prospect is far from certain.

The US approach of negotiating withdrawal first and initiating a peace process later is unheard of. This non-traditional method is not necessarily doomed to fail, but it does not align with tactics of successful peace processes to date.

After 17 years of fighting, there was a growing consensus among the US military leaders and administration that, if they wish to end the conflict in Afghanistan, they must negotiate an agreement, rather than continue to fight.

No Framework

While the steps of a successful peace process do not need to unfold in a particular order, research shows that there are several clear steps that any process should take to maximise the chances of success. The deal with the Taliban contains many elements that do not conform to patterns of successful peacemaking.

First, the deal does not address key ceasefire elements of successful peace deals, such as new recruitment in security forces, weapons transportation, or a mechanism to settle disputes from ceasefire violations. Without these elements, it’s less likely that violence will diminish or that a ceasefire will hold.

Second, the US and the Taliban deal does not provide a framework for how the negotiation with the Taliban will continue. Unlike Colombia’s Havana Process or the Philippines’ Bangsamoro peace process in Malaysia, there are no agreed-upon negotiation issues – like resettlement of refugees and displaced people, eradication of poppies or women’s rights – to guide the Afghan peace process. Often, finalising such issues is a contentious and lengthy process in itself. Without a framework like this, the proposed deal with the Taliban may or may not lead to any progress.

Third, a ceasefire deal can be negotiated in any phase of the negotiation process. But it is easier to agree on ceasefire protocols when parties are making progress in negotiating other issues. The Taliban and the US deal does not touch on political issues. The current Afghan government and the Taliban have different political visions – a recipe for a stalemate.

Even a failed peace process can help to improve future negotiation. But turning failure into success in a peace process takes time. It is not clear what strategies the US will take, should the Taliban fail to comply with the terms of the proposed deal. There is also a significant risk of stalemates in negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Tricky Track

Instead of identifying negotiating agendas, the deal focuses on the withdrawal of US troops within 14 months. The withdrawal of foreign forces has never been part of an agreement negotiated in the early phase of a peace process. After all, it means giving up political leverage.

A deal that sets a clear agenda for further negotiations holds more promise than a deal that focuses on the deadlines for the withdrawal of US troops. Deadlines in peace processes are rarely met.

As the evidence from many peace deals shows, the only factor that matters for peace and stability is the implementation of the negotiated agreement, regardless of many missed deadlines. Therefore, the US needs to show unparalleled commitment to support the peace process, if it wants to protect its security interests.

-Madhav Joshi

(The author is Research Associate Professor & Associate Director, Peace Accords Matrix, University of Notre Dame; theconversation.com)

The Big fight

• US has spent nearly $1 trillion in Afghanistan — its longest war for 18 years

• More than 3,500 US and coalition soldiers have died, over 2,400 of them Americans

• More than 16,500 soldiers are currently serving under the NATO banner, of which 8,000 are American

• Germany has the next largest contingent, with 1,300 troops, followed by Britain with 1,100

• In all, 38 NATO countries are contributing forces to Afghanistan

• The US has a separate contingent of 5,000 troops

