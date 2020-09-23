A stroke away from regular patterns

Meet Rahul Dev, a pro in making customised shoes of your choice

Are you fond of footwear — especially shoes that have been customised just for you? Then, you should meet Rahul Dev, a pro in making customised shoes. Loved by youngsters, his creations are very trendy and colourful.

“My passion drove me towards a journey into art. I used to draw from the age of five but it was just pure passion. I dropped out of CA course in between and later joined Amazon. Although I was working for corporate companies, my interest was always into arts, which led me to create ‘Unhinged Customs’, a purely online store for customised shoes,” shares Rahul.Having customised shoes for over 200 people, Rahul offers options like popular cult icons like SpongeBob, Ironman, Pink Floyd or simply personalise a little something on their converse sneakers or any other shoes.

His creations will surely leave many in awe. “I customise according to the choice of the customer and it takes around four weeks for one pair. Also, I don’t repeat the same pattern for another client as some ask footwear designs for their journey while others prefer comics. It depends on their choice and I try my best to satisfy them,” says Rahul who is busy with the orders till October.

Rahul did not limit himself with shoes, he has also started customising wallets, caps, jackets and so on. The customised shoemaker has clients from around the world and among those who are proud owners of his creations are Soha Ali Khan and some celebrities from the Telugu film industry too.

His range of shoes starts from Rs 6,000 and goes on till Rs 25,000 for converse, while leather shoes start from Rs 15,000. These customised shoes have to be pre-ordered. “I would take some time and discuss with my clients to have a better understanding about the theme which they choose. Also, the shoes which I paint can sustain in rain too,” concludes Rahul who has taken part in the Dubai International Festival competition.

