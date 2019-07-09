A sweet French affair at Novotel

By | Published: 7:16 pm

It’s said when the gods of pastries and desserts came down to earth, they settled down in France. To embark on this scrumptious French journey, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre has curated a delicious range of indulgences with a 10-day ‘French Pastry Festival’, ongoing till July 14, at their European-styled Le Café, and a warm French brunch on July 14. The festival treats you to an all-day binge on divine and luscious French pastries that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Indulge in a chocolaty moment, with a menu that offers the tastiest of French pastries like Tarte tatin, Clafoutis, Paris-Brest, Far beton, Macarons, Religieuse, Saint Honore, Baba Au Rhum, Mont-Blanc, Charlotte, Mille-feuille and more to help you soak in the true Parisienne essence. Relish a delicious buffet including Quiche, Croque Monsieur, Baguettes, Coq Au Vin, Macaroons, Eclairs, Rillettes and Pâté, Bouillabaisse, Salad niçoise and more.