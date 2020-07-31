A tale of adventure from the lens of a young author

By | Published: 12:38 am 6:30 pm

The pandemic and subsequent lockdown ruined plans for summer holidays where children would spend carefree days and enjoy the best days of life. Confined to home and unable to step outside, Kavya Kompella let her imagination soar. The 9-year-old started writing a story which ended up as a 13,300-word long adventure book ‘The Three Adventurers at Fungalore’.

While talking about her idea to pen down the book, Kavya said that since lockdown restricted her to her home, she resorted to reading more books. “I couldn’t go outside and play with my friends and had to be inside the house. I finished reading all my books at home and still had a lot of time. So, I started writing a story about two kids and a dog going to a new school. It was so much fun that I continued writing and it became a book,” she said.

Daughter of Hyderabad-based parents settled in Bengaluru now, Kavya is now one of the youngest authors to have a bestseller to her name. She has also done the illustrations for the book, which bring her imagination to life and take the readers along on a fun-filled journey.

When asked about her favourite genre and the books she likes, she innocently replied, “I don’t know the meaning of genre. I like to read children’s mystery, adventure and fantasy books. I also like to read comic books like ‘Calvin and Hobbes’, and ‘Tintin’. Enid Blyton, Jeanne Birdsall (Penderwicks series) and Roopa Pai are some of my favourite authors.”

Influenced by Kavya’s accomplishment, her classmates have also started writing. She feels elated to receive compliments from her teachers and friends, and wishes to write more stories.

‘Fungalore’ has also been trending as a ‘hot new release’ on Amazon USA. Book reviewers have praised the book for its writing style, humour, creativity and illustrations.

Young readers seem to love the book, which is about two children and their dog, who join a unique boarding school that allows pets. They make new friends and have many magical adventures. We need positive stories during the pandemic and Kavya deserves praise for bringing smiles to many faces.

