A teacher called YouTube

Hyderabad: Spending money on tuition classes and coaching classes? Think twice is what many, who have accepted YouTube as a guru, are saying.

There are many areas where this new age guru might not be able to fill in, but still, there are a lot many where YouTube is slowly playing a major role in conventional methods of learning. From helping IELTS aspirants to photography enthusiasts, students who sweat when a mathematics problem is in front of them, those who fumble when they are asked to come up quickly with a powerpoint presentation and even teachers who want to add that edge to their lessons, YouTube is proving to be an A to Z library for learning, learners and teachers as well.

True, just like information available on the internet, one will have to sift through a mountain of offerings and choose the right one. And it is not just students, even those who want to whip up a quick breakfast or lunch or snack are proud students of YouTube ‘University’ now.

For students, from CLAT to JEE and EAMCET, there are so many channels offering tips and tricks, many of them from reputed coaching centres as well.

Some, like ‘Students Can I Help You’, have more than three lakh subscribers and offer weekly videos in Hindi on a variety of topics like personality development, career counseling and guidance, study tips, study motivation, success tips and so on. Remember, it is upon you to select the right one for you and follow.

There are several subject specific channels too, so are course specific channels. From Mathematics guides to Physics explainers, and from BBA coaches to those guiding students to tackle PSC exams and ban recruitment tests, YouTube has it all.

For those looking to tackle the IELTS test and fly abroad, the IELTS official channel too could be of great help. And then, there is YouTube Learning, a channel featuring some of the best how to, Do It Yourself, tutorial, and educational videos on YouTube.

“Whether you’re looking for help with a hobby, want to learn new job skills, or you’re just curious about the world around you, we hope this channel can help you achieve it,” is what YouTube says about the channel. One can also check out YouTube India Spotlight to see popular and suggested channels from India.

Remember. It is a big wide open world of information out there on the Internet, which can be a treasure trove depending on the way you decide to use it.

