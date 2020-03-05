A thrilling beginning

By | Shweta Watson | Published: 9:40 pm

The motion poster unveiling of Madha and its first press meet were held at the Prasad Labs in Banjara Hills on Thursday and saw the likes of director Harish Shankar, actor Navdeep and producer Mahesh Koneru coming forward to support the director of the movie, Srividya Basawa.

The movie is a female-centred psychological thriller and is set for a March 13 theatrical release. The leading lady Trishna Mukherjee was seen interacting with the audience present at the meet. Also spotted at the event was Anish Kuruvilla, who is playing a part in the movie.

Talking at the event, Srividya said that despite winning accolades and 26 — at international film festivals, there were no producers who funded her movie. “My mother Indira Basawa is the producer of the movie. But I am immensely grateful to Harish Shankar, Navdeep and Mahesh Koneru for supporting me.

It wouldn’t be possible for me to release the movie if it wasn’t for them,” she said. The trio spoke greatly about Srividya as well.Harish Shankar remarked that while most 30-year-olds are only focused on watching movies in the theatre, Srividya went ahead and made one at a young age. He felt that young filmmakers, especially women, must be encouraged.

