A tribute to the ‘King of Pop’

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 8:47 pm

The man whose songs are still played on a loop a decade after his death, Michael Jackson lives on in our memories even today. It was been 10 years since we lost Michael Joseph Jackson, also known as King of Pop, but he was and is a force of nature who left a gaping void in the world of music.

Marking the singer’s death anniversary, his estate put out the release, stating, “A decade later, Michael Jackson is still with us, his influence embedded in dance, fashion, art and music of the moment. He is more important than ever.” Fans all over the world travelled to pay their tributes to Michael Jackson with some taking selfies near his grave.

Throughout his lifetime, Michael remained a popular figure in the tabloids due to his genre-busting music and unique sense of style. His career hits include: Billie jean, Man In The Mirror, They Don’t Care About Us, Smooth Criminal among others. Social media was full of posts remembering the musician. His estate has also requested fans to honour his memory with charitable acts which could be planting a tree, cleaning up a public space or helping someone who is lost find their way.