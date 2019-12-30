A trip replete with fond memories for Telangana CM

By | Published: 11:19 pm 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada and Mid Manair reservoir, turned out to be a trip down memory lane. He recalled how discrimination was meted out to temples and irrigation projects in Telangana region over several decades by successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Several times during his visit, Chandrashekhar Rao recalled some fond memories and some bitter experiences, as well as his bonding and long association with the Vemulawada temple, came to the fore. He said the previous governments never bothered to attend to the problems faced by the pilgrims.

Also read CM KCR inspects SRR reservoir, performs Jala Harathi to River Godavari

The Chief Minister went around the temple and fulfilled vows as per traditions and customs. He donated two calves to Lord Raja Rajeswara Swamy and held special poojas. He took the blessings of priests and Vedic scholars. He also interacted with the local temples’ officials and other prominent personalities from the temple town.|

Temple to be developed



Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the Vemulawada Rajanna temple, whom people in Telangana State regard as their family deity, would be developed to provide necessary amenities to devotees in about five acres of the main temple. In another 35 acres of the sprawling area, the entire temple complex will be developed with all the grandeur and facilities to make it a great spiritual centre. He promised that the construction and renovation work will be done strictly in adherence to the Agama Shastras and as per the advice of the Sri Sringeri Peetham Seer. Necessary funds will be allocated for the temple’s development in the 2020-21 budget.

Later, the Chief Minister visited Mid Manair reservoir which was renamed after Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy due to its presence in the vicinity of the temple. He recalled that the rulers of undivided Andhra Pradesh deliberately stopped works on the Nimmapalli project on Moola Vagu as it would adversely affect the Dowleswaram project and thus, turned the entire region into a desert due to drought conditions. “People used to sing Mulki Poye, Moota Poye, Moola Vagu Poye (Lost Mulki rules, money and even water from Moola Vagu) to explain their travails,” he said.

Happy over scene



Pleased at the sight of abundant water, Chandrashekhar Rao spent a few minutes admiring the scene at the bridge that connects Moola Vagu and Mid Manair. He offered floral tribute at Mid Manair Dam gates and also at Thangellapalli bridge, as well and threw coins and flowers into the water.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his family along with Ministers KT Rama Rao, Eetala Rajender, A Indrakaran Reddy, and Gangula Kamalakar, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar as well as their respective families, during his visit to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple. Legislators from erstwhile Karimnagar district and other elected representatives were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .