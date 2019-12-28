A unique fashion show by Tetrasoft Samanvay employees

By | Published: 9:56 pm

In a novel attempt to spread awareness on road safety, in the light of increasing road accidents, especially a recent ghastly incident at Biodiversity Flyover, a “fashion show” by IT Employees as part of company’s Annual Day was organised in the city.

Gone are the days when a company’s annual day used to be routine affairs… when the fashion industry only concentrated on the upcoming fashion trends. Now, fashion is used in a way to spread awareness on social and civic issues.

The ramp became a road. Road safety cones were placed on the ramp. Models wore helmets. This was a different type of a show where bikes were brought on to the stage and models drove wonder machines to spread awareness on the road safety. The costumes for the show have been designed in ways that depict the road safety rules.

From clothes to colours, everything connects to the theme. Male models were seen in racer jackets and female models in neon colours. Prior to the fashion show they organised a small quiz on Road Safety with simple questions to set the mood for the show. Access to quality roads, safe vehicles and driving education are key elements for the safe road journey, they added. The participants shared some interesting insights of what safety means and how it is beneficial.

