 A virus, mindset & economy

Published: 25th Apr 2020

It is safer to err on the side of caution. That appears to be the common approach with State after State announcing the extension of the lockdown. Some, in fact, have even resolved to enforce the lockdown strictly. With the unknown enemy in the form of a deadly virus holding the entire world to a ransom, the national economy appears to have got itself in a quicksand-kind of a situation.

The spreading coronavirus has virtually split the argument down the middle with one set of the people arguing for the protection of lives as top priority and the other raising their concern over the livelihood of a teaming million who have been pushed to the edge in the wake of the lockdown-induced disruption to their daily chores. With arguments escalating by the day, both sides of the divide appear to have merit in their articulation.

Chakravyuh

In a developing situation like the one in which we are locked in at the moment, the way out isn’t going to be an easy exercise. One is reminded of this particular episode in Mahabharat where Abhimanyu enters the Chakravyuh but perishes as he couldn’t make an exit in time. Are we trapped in this kind of a situation? When do we exit the lockdown? How do we do it? And what are the options before us?

The invisible enemy has certainly put many a mind across the canvas in a quandary. One thing is sure, however. Post- lockdown, India will be a changed nation. The change is caused not by an evolutionary process by a disruptive virus. If containing the coronavirus is the immediate task on hand of the political leadership, the management of the change – rather adjusting to it — thereafter is going to be an extraordinary challenge.

Theories are aplenty on managing the change. Managing the change this time around, however, is going to be a stupendous exercise. And it will require loads of patience, and deep insights into the mindsets of a whole class of people whose dreams have turned topsy-turvy in a flash by a virus that is travelling unhindered across the globe and not letting colour, creed, gender, age and national status to come in its way!

What the virus has done is to introduce a sense of fear. The lockdown has managed to escalate this into a feeling of total incapacitation. As these run deep into the minds of the masses, the political leadership and policy planners will have to be content with a gigantic problem of an unusual kind not experienced hitherto. Resolving this will be the key to repairing the economy.

Migrant Psychology

The psychology or the mindset of a worker (more so the migrant labour) would have undergone a major metamorphosis. It is ironic that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, is now pleading with migrant workers to stay put in Mumbai. When they gathered at the Bandra railway station during the lockdown to head for their hometowns, it elicited police action.

The wheel has indeed come full circle. The same Shiva Sena always abhorred migrants on the perceived notion that they robed the Marathas of their legitimate jobs. The shabby manner in which State governments across the country are handling the migrant labour in this extraordinary situation leaves a lot to be desired. And surely this is bound to have long-term consequences when things ease up after the lockdown and once the focus shifts to repairing the virus-inflicted damage to the economy.

There is a National Migrant Labour Employment Act, 1979. An Act passed by Parliament, it makes registration with appropriate authority compulsory if an organisation employs more than 5 migrant persons. States such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala have designated authorities for registering migrant workers and giving them licence. What happened to the Migrant Labourer Employment Act? In a critical time such as the current one, it virtually failed. Who has to be blamed for this? Experts have thrown up multiple questions, especially on the failure to implement the Act.

There is a Chief Commissioner of Labour in the GoI. In the modern digital age, he would have had it on his fingertips the size of such labour, their State of origin and the State in which they work. This database appears to have remained in the domain of the computer system. It wasn’t either useful or not used when they were needed the most!

The mess created around the migrant labour could alter the game going forward. In the changed context and with the virus fear engulfing them, they may have several misgivings before returning to work in other States. The uncertainty of life may hold them back in their homes and they may settle to live with whatever they could make in their native land. It will be a stupendous task for the trade, industry and the political leadership to rebuild the trust with them. This new mindset of migrant labour could extract a cost of its own on the economy.

IT Thought Process

The virus in its wake has also the potency to reconfigure the thought process of the people in the IT space. Time was when an overseas assignment was chased by many in the IT field, and the family felt proud of their IT kids working abroad. Today, it has turned upside down. A sense of social distancing has come to occupy everybody’s mind vis-a-vis people who return from abroad. How will this play out in the days to come? The new thought process may bring in a paradigm shift in the strategy of the IT industry.

The virus has scared everybody out. So much so, suggestions have also come out on the need to test, screen and licence domestic service providers such as plumbers, electricians and the like. The idea is to assure the service takers that they are dealing with safe persons!

The mindset change will be an issue to manage going forward. And, the process to manage will require a fresh look at laws, perhaps to enforce a sense of discipline. India is set for a change and in a strange way at that!

(The author is a senior financial journalist based in Chennai)

