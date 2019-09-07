A welcome move, but needs enforcement

By | Published: 12:50 am 8:43 pm

Before implementing heavy traffic penalties, government should improve road infrastructure and provide a hassle-free travelling experience to the commuters, said TS Reddy, a city-based traffic planning expert.

“There are no proper stop lines, lane lines or zebra crossings in the city and authorities have to take up necessary safety markings immediately,” he said.

Revised traffic penalties is a welcome move as it would bring some sort of discipline among motorists and improve the road safety, however, police should enforce the act strictly, Reddy said.

“Once the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act is enforced, we can observe a behavioural change as no one will dare to pay thousands of rupees for violating traffic rules,” he said.

Police also need to take up regulatory and control measures at ‘U’ turns and junctions to improve traffic conditions, Reddy said, adding that necessary facilities have to be provided even to pedestrians along with vehicle users across Hyderabad.

Of concerns and anger

From the day the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed in the Parliament, several NGOs working in the field of road safety have been expressing concerns over the heavy penalties.

Vinod Kanumala of Indian Federation of Road Safety said the Act which was implemented in few States has already triggered anger and resentment.

“I have seen in social media that many motorists who own mopeds are abandoning their vehicles during police checkings as they are unable to pay heavy penalties,” he said.

At the same time, there is also chance of corruption at lower level. The Telangana government has formed a committee to study the act and how it can be implemented properly in the interest of both public and road safety, he said.

“The public has to start inculcating basic traffic rules like wearing a helmet, seat belt, avoiding honking, providing space for free left, stop going in wrong direction and it will bring about a sea change in traffic management,” he added.

