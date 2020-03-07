A window to some delicious recipes

By | Published: 8:10 pm

A resident of this food-loving city, D Vijaya Murthi authors her first book called Authentic Godavari Non- Veg Recipes which is a single stop for many authentic secrets for a finger-licking meal. A homemaker who wins the hearts of her family with the variety of delicacies shares she learnt the authentic Godavari non-veg recipes from her mother Y Lakshmi and elder sister C Lakshmikantha.

“My husband, who is no more, and my in-laws were fond of cooking and good food. I grew up in that kind of a background, so cooking has come naturally to me,” Vijaya says. The 84-page English book comprises 50-plus non-veg recipes which are her family and friends’ favourite ones.

She was encouraged by her son D Pavan Kumar, an advocate, to be part of Wirally Food, a Facebook channel, which has over 1 million followers where she frequently posts her recipes. Her daughter-inlaw Swapna is instrumental in making this book a reality, from ideation to execution. Vijaya took one and- a-half months to write the recipes in Telugu.

Then her granddaughter Alekhya’s English teacher translated them into English. The entire exercise took about three months. When quizzed how it feels to be an author at 67, Vijaya says, “Growing old is optional. Age is just a number. Many elders have had accomplishments at a much older age than mine.

Somebody has become a fashion model at 80, somebody went to school at 90, climbed the Mount Everest at 80, won Nobel Prize at 90. In comparison, what I’ve done is nothing. But, it is a great feeling because I am passing on these family recipes to future generations. I don’t want them to be lost in oblivion.”

Cooking as a family or with loved ones or friends brings us together because we can share our culture and heritage through food while also keeping nourishment in mind. “Coming together and sharing a meal is the most communal and binding thing in almost every place in the world. In an era where food is ordered on food delivery apps because of various reasons, the real interesting aspect of cooking is missed.

Home Cooked food is healthier than outside food. It builds a bond among the family members. A book like mine must encourage the millennials towards cooking,” she shares. While all her delicacies leave you wanting to eat more, she says her family and friends mainly gather to savour the best Chinta Chiguru Mutton (Mutton with tamarind leaves), Bommidala Chepala Pulusu (Fish in a tangy savoury sauce), Kothimira Prawns (Prawns cooked in coriander), among other dishes. Published by Notion Press, the book (priced at Rs 1,250) is slated for online release for a worldwide audience on the World Women’s Day.