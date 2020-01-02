A year full of opportunities

By | Published: 8:38 pm 8:39 pm

As she bid adieu to 2019 cherishing her memorable hits at the box office, Regina Cassandra has equally welcomed the New Year with joy and ebullience as she has a handful of film projects in south Indian languages.

As we have already seen that she turned an astrologer in the upcoming movie, the news that’s been trickling down from the industry circles confirm that she is being considered for a special number opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi.

However, she is yet to confirm whether she wants to be part of the special number or not. The movie is a much-hyped one after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released in Telugu. The yet-untitled movie has been creating quite a buzz on social media.

Grapevine has it that the Megastar will be playing the role of a government officer in it. Meanwhile, the Awe actor had a dream run at the box office with her movies that came under thriller genre — Evaru and 7 movies have scored well.

It is learnt that the actor is busy gaining knowledge on astrology and related fields like how planetary system influence people destiny, etc. She will be teaming up with Kannada actor Akshara Gowda and the project is being helmed by Caarthik Raju. Regina has earned accolades for the portrayal of women-centric roles in her earlier films.

With a different character of an astrologer, Regina has something special to offer this time around. The movie’s regular shooting is scheduled to begin on January 10. It is also learnt that the movie also depicts day-to-day problems and challenges that are being faced by women.

