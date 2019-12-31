A year of big clashes in Bollywood

By | Published: 7:31 pm

The year 2020 will see the might of stardom being tested, as films led by superstars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are set to clash at the box office. At the same time, the trend of movies inspired by true events and people will continue to dominate, with films like ’83, Shakuntala Devi and Thalaivi courting limelight. The year will also see actors such as Vicky Kaushal trying out new genres like horror.

Bhangra Paa Le, starring Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, along with Sab Kushal Mangal starring Akshaye Khanna will begin the New Year. The star-studded Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which brings star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn together, will release in 3D. Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga with Kangana Ranaut as a kabaddi player, and Saif Ali Khan-Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman follow suit.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara – A love letter from Kashmir and Mohit Suri’s Malang starring Anil Kapoor will hit the screens in February. After making waves with Uri in 2019, Vicky will debut in the horror genre will Bhoot Part 1 – The Haunted Ship. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will reunite Badhaai Ho stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao with Ayushmann. Then, there’s a women-oriented film Thappad featuring actor Taapsee Pannu.

Young actors like Tiger Shroff will return in his action avatar in Baaghi 3 while Janhvi Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in The Kargil Girl. Angrezi Medium will bring Irrfan Khan, who had been lying low in 2019, back on the big screen. Another much-awaited cop movie with Akshay Kumar in the lead — Sooryavanshi — will also release in 2020.

And then comes the Kabir Khan directorial ’83 which has Ranveer Singh playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afza, which brings together Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair, will hit screens in the first half of the year and faces a tough competition from Gulabo Sitabo — a Shoojit Sircar directorial with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana fronting the cast. David Dhawan brings back Coolie No. 1 in a new form with actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Ribhu Dasgupta’s Bollywood version of The Girl on the Train with Parineeti Chopra, and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi based on the life of the late mathematics genius are films to look out for, along with Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb, and Salman Khan’s Radhe, helmed by Prabhu Deva. The first half of the year will be rounded off with Thalaivi which will see Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The second half of 2020 has no dearth of interesting movies either. Sadak 2, a Mahesh Bhatt directorial which stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and Bhuj: The Pride of India will be some of the movies to look forward to.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, which will also feature his father Pankaj Kapur, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, Sardar Udham Singh by Shoojit Sircar, Satyameva Jayate 2 by Milap Milan Zaveri and Toofan by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to make the latter half of the year entertaining.

As we inch closer to the end of the year, Prithviraj will launch former Miss World Manushi Chhillar along with Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut showing off her action moves in the film, followed by Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn.Christmas time will have Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, clashing with Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey.