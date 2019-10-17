Aabhijay to lead SSGF Hyderabad in cricket championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:18 pm 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: V Aabhijay will lead SSGF Hyderabad in the inaugural edition of the Jayaprakash Narayan sub-junior State cricket championship to be held in the city from October 18 to 21.

SSGF Hyderabad: V Aabhijay (C), Saransh (Vice-captain), Arjun Reddy (WK), Asmith, J Lokesh, Subramanyam Swamy, P Shivakesh, Syed Nazim, Kuber Gandhi, C Manoranjan Reddy, Samarth Toshniwal, Niraj Golecha; Coach: Salam Bayash.

SSGF Ranga Reddy: Rushat Reddy (C), MLN Snehit (Vice-captain), Vinayak Dixit (WK), Ganapathi Dixit, Bhuvan K, Daram Siddhartha,K Vasista,

Chanakya Gutta, K Rishab Reddy, N Shreyas Reddy, M Sucharith, B Sree Krishna; Coach: Aditya Bidarkar.

SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri: Vikhyat (C), Astle John (Vice-captain), Surya Kiran Yadav (WK), Shaik Ameer, Bension Mishal, Shashank Kumar, PK Vinayak, JVS Yagnavalka, D Satvarsh, GNS Charan, Johnny Reul, Bharat Kumar; Coach: Santosh Gadre.

SSGF Combined District XI: Kritin Reddy (C), Avik Dixit (Vice-captain), AV Chaturya (WK), Dharmik, Rraam Guptaa, G Kovid, Y Rishit Reddy, Sreeram Venugopal, N Hemanth Kumar, N Nishanth, S Anitrudh, KS Sai Vardhan, Rishi Kanishka; Coach: Sandeep Mishra.

