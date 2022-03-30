Aadarsh Balakrishna spotted at wellness retreat

Hyderabad: Fluid Scenes, a wellness community, encourages and facilitates mindfulness and heartfulness through multiple practices. On March 27, three such practices were conducted at Ridhira Retreat, Hyderabad by the lakeside — Yoga for Kids by Gulnar Virk, Color Therapy by Priya Rajiv, and Conscious Parenting by Bhargavi Reddy.

The community aims at creating a safe space for everyone to grow and let grow while adapting to conscious living. Just as Buddha once said, “Our life is shaped by our mind, for we become what we think.”

The coming together of the beautiful venue, the organisers, and the participants, made the guided event a huge success. Some of the participants included actor Aadarsh Balakrishna, Gulnar Virk, Bhargavi Reddy, Varun Reddy, Priya Rajiv, Harika Vedula, Apoorva Reddy, Ashwath, Prerna, and Shivani Hasita.

The participants though went back home contended, they could not resist but ask about Fluid Scenes, Chapter-2.

