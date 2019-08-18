Aadhaar staffer booked for using own fingerprint in place of applicants’

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Nashik: Police have registered an offence against an employee of an Aadhaar enrolment centre at Dindori in the district for allegedly using his own fingerprint for the applicants, police said on Sunday.

The offence was registered on Saturday against Kailas Gaikwad, a resident of Madakijamb village in the district. He worked as an operator at the Aadhaar registration centre located on the premises of Dindori tehsil office, inspector Anilkumar Borse of Dindori police station said.

“Gaikwad had created a rubber stamp of his own fingerprint and he was using it in place of the fingerprints of the Aadhaar applicants. He tampered with the Aadhaar system,” the officer added.

According to Borse, the head office of Aadhaar in Mumbai recently informed Nashik collectorate that same fingerprints were being received on the enrolment applications.

“Following the alert, the collectorate informed tehsildar Babasaheb Gadhave to look into the matter. When the authorities checked the particular Aadhaar centre, they found that Gaikwad was using a rubber stamp of his fingerprint in place of those of the applicants,” he said.

Gadhave lodged a complaint against Gaikwad, following which an offence was registered. Police have sealed the Aadhaar centre and seized the material, Borse said.