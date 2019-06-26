Aadi Saikumar happy to be back on track

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Along with fandom and money, showbiz also gives an certain phases of dry run. Actor Aditya Pudipeddi, known to Telugu audience as Aadi Saikumar, has inherited his father’s name along with acting traits. As he braces up for his serio-comic movie Burrakatha what he calls ‘a content-driven and complicated script told in a simpler manner’, Aadi shares his days of depression and how his family helped him bounce back.

“After Next Nuvve in 2017, I went into depression. At one point, I decided to put an end to my acting career. However, my wife helped me come out of it. Now, I am here before you with six to seven films lined up and Burra Katha is one beautiful and engaging script among them. The role I am doing is that of a person living with two brains… of course, one is named Abhi and the other is Ram. And the conflicts surrounding the character with hilarious comedy is what Burra Katha is all about, and not a folklore story as the phrase suggests,” Aadi says.

Aadi feels that there have been high expectations from his friends and family when it comes to acting. “They ask me to do “police roles” like my father did in the past. However, people who liked my father continue to shower the same love and affection on me irrespective of films. This keeps me going,” Aadi says. The actor feels that although some of the movies after Prema Kavali and Lovely have been commercially successful, none were critically acclaimed. “Whatsoever, I have grown as an actor all these years, though some of my choices and judgements went wrong,” he says.

With upcoming movies OGF (Operation Goldfish), Jodi, another untitled Telugu-Tamil bilingual, Aadi says he is picky when it comes to scripts having multitude of genres. “Dad insisted that I do OGF, as the concept is fresh, I play the role of a Kashmiri Pandit called Arjun. And how the real incidents in Kashmir are relatable to Telugu audience is the twist. I can’t disclose it now. It is a time-taking process, we have shot in Araku and Kashmir. If execution goes well perfectly, I will surely break the jinx surrounding me,” he laughs.