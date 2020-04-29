AAI staff of Begumpet Airport distributes Rs 2 lakh worth essentials

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Hyderabad: Employees of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) posted at the Begumpet airport distributed food and essential commodities worth Rs 2 lakh to two orphanages and 400 sanitary workers of the GHMC and Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

Packets, each containing rice and pulses along with edible oil, were donated to two orphanages — Valmiki Foundation in Hasmathpet and Asha Kuteer in Uppal. Similar packets were given to 400 poor families, including sanitary workers of the GHMC and the SCB.

The employees had formed into a group and contributed money for the initiative. Airport Director C Pattabhi, who distributed the essential commodities, appreciated the initiative taken by the employees.

