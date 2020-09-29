Aakash Chopra all praise for RR hero Rahul Tewatia

Chopra said the batsman turned himself into hero from zero in span of seven to eight deliveries.

Hyderabad: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped praises on Rajasthan Royals’ leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia who turned the match in favour his team against Kings XI Punjab. Chopra said the batsman turned himself into hero from zero in span of seven to eight deliveries.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, “The day belonged to Rahul only but is was not KL Rahul but Rahul Tewatia, who made the journey from a zero to a hero in 7-8 deliveries. Rahul Tewatia has shown that we need to believe in fairy tales, if you accept the situation it is your loss but if you have the resolve you will win.”

“He has been absolutely sensational because I was in commentary and I was saying and thinking that if a player is getting anxious, then he should be relieved of his struggles, they would be helping him by doing that. But can the situation change like that, we were shown today that miracles are possible. Well done Rahul Tewatia, take a bow.”

