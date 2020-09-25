Aakash Chopra not impressed with Kohli’s captaincy

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, Talking about Virat Kohli’s captaincy, the way he jumbled up the bowling order I was not convinced. Firstly,

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took a dig at Virat Kohli’s captaincy after RCB suffered a big loss against Kings XI Punjab. The former opener said that Kohli’s captaincy was not at his best and the way he rotated the bowlers didn’t impress him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, “Talking about Virat Kohli’s captaincy, the way he jumbled up the bowling order I was not convinced. Firstly, Umesh Yadav is proving very expensive. Umesh Yadav’s overs are more expensive than gold these days. He has been ordinary, the number of deliveries he bowls on your legs, you don’t get as many gifts on Diwali as well. We expect a lot more from Umesh Yadav as an India bowler. Dale Steyn was okay at the start but he cannot bowl at the end. That story was long over. If you keep his 2 overs for the end, you will be struggling.”

He also praised KL Rahul’s unbeaten 132-run knock, which is the highest by an Indian in IPL. He said, “KL Rahul batted in a different style. His 132* is the highest individual score by a captain in the history of the IPL. He is absolutely sensational. The way he plays both surprises and delights you. He is very close to my heart.”