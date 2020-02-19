Aakash to conduct scholarship exam

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) announced a new scholarship exam, to give deserving students from seventh to ninth standards students an opportunity to take the first step in their endeavour to realise their dreams.

The new scholarship exam – Aakash SPARK, is being offered for the first time from this year and is for students moving from Class VII to Class VIII; from Class VIII to Class IX and from Class IX to Class X. It will be held on March 15, 2020, across 24 states and Union Territories in the country.

Students will get an opportunity to compete at national level and win a scholarship of up to 90 per cent of the tuition fee.

The exam will take place across all major cities in the states of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Aakash Institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success with its content and coaching methods, qualified faculty, comprehensive study material, diversified course offerings and focused learning environment, said a press release.

