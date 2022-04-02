Aakruthi bags a double at AITA tennis ranking tournament

Hyderabad: Aakruthi Narayan Sonkusure, who won the doubles title on Friday, continued her good run and clinched the girls singles title to make it a memorable double at the Riwaaz National Series Under-14 AITA tennis ranking tournament at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

She defeated Harithashree Venkatesh 6-3, 6-3 in the final. Meanwhile, V Thirumurugan defeated Rudra Bantham 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 in the boys singles to clinch top honours.

Results:

Final: Boys: V Thirumurugan bt Rudra Bantham 6-2, 4-6, 6-0;

Girls: Aakruthi Narayan Sonkusure bt Harithashree Venkatesh 6-3, 6-3.

