Aam Aadmi Party demands SIT probe in Delhi riots

By | Published: 11:56 am

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Monday demanded investigation into the Delhi riots which claimed more than 40 lives and injured over 200 people.

He also demanded Narco test of the BJP leaders who gave hate speeches.

“Police are complicit in the crime as is evident from the videos that have surfaced. Who will investigate them? FIRs must be lodged against Delhi Police officials. I demand a high level inquiry by Special Investigating Team (SIT) monitored by sitting High Court or Supreme Court judge,” said Singh.

Singh accused the BJP leaders in Delhi of involvement in violence. He demanded Narco test of some BJP leaders who he said delivered hate speeches that led to the violence.

“The violence in Delhi was the result of well planned conspiracy of the BJP. The BJP leaders involved in this should undergo Narco test,” Singh added.

Singh was speaking to reporters in Delhi ahead of the beginning of second leg of Parliament.

Earlier, Congress gave notice to the Speaker Om Birla to discuss Delhi riots in the Lok Sabha. The government said it is ready to discuss all issues as per rules.