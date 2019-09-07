A$AP Rocky’s Swedish lawyer shot at in Stockholm

By | Published: 2:05 pm

Stockholm: A prominent Swedish lawyer, who represented US rapper A$AP Rocky in a recent assault case, has reportedly been shot multiples times here.

The police were called to the shooting spot in Kungsholmen at around 9am local time on Friday, reports bbc.com.

Paramedics took one person, a man in his 50s, to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The Swedish Bar Association has confirmed that the victim is lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja, CBS News reported.

Lilja is reported to be in a serious but stable condition. The police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

Lilja was shot in the head and chest at his block of flats and he called the police himself from a neighbour’s phone, according to Swedish newspaper Expressen.

A witness told the paper that the lawyer was shot while wrestling with a man on the ground. The gunman, who fled the scene in a black SUV, is still at large, the paper reported.

A suspect has been arrested and several people were questioned in connection with the shooting, which is being investigated as an “attempted murder”, police said.

The suspect in custody was a woman, also a senior lawyer, who had connections with Lilja, Expressen reported.

On their website, Stockholm Police described the shooting as “an isolated incident with no known connection to recent violent crimes.”

Lilja represented A$AP Rocky after the rapper’s arrest in Stockholm over an assault during a street brawl on June 30. Lilja was later reportedly replaced by defence lawyer Slobodan Jovicic for the trial.

Last month the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was again found guilty of assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari during a fight in Stockholm. The 30-year-old rapper was given a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages to the victim.

The rapper and his co-defendants, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, claimed they had been acting in self-defence against two men who had been following their group.

The case attracted international attention when US President Donald Trump intervened, claiming the rapper was being treated unfairly.