AAP to oppose CAB in Parliament, calls it BJP’s attempt to end democracy

By | Published: 4:40 pm

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said as he claimed that the proposed law is BJP’s attempt to end democracy in India.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the bill in Parliament.

Expressing the AAP’s opposition to the bill, Singh claimed that the legislation is BJP’s attempt to end democracy in India.

“CAB is being opposed from Assam to Tamil Nadu. AAP will oppose it,” he said. AAP has four MPs in Parliament – three in Rajya Sabha and one in Lok Sabha.